Nelson joined the National League club earlier this season as part of Tony Daws’ staff at Glanford Park following the sacking of former manager Keith Hill after a poor start to the season.

But having been relegated from League Two last season with just 26 points and four wins to their name, the Iron have continued to struggle in the National League this season with just three victories as they find themselves second bottom with 15 points from 21 games.

It has led to Daws stepping down from his role with the club, with Nelson taking over on an interim basis alongside another former Hartlepool staff member in Lee Turnbull.

Hartlepool United club legend Michael Nelson has taken interim charge at Scunthorpe United. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“Tony Daws has decided to step down from the position of interim first team manager and will return to his role as academy manager,” a club statement read.

“Michael Nelson will assume the interim first team manager role until further notice, with support from Paul Musselwhite and Lee Turnbull.”

Nelson took over as caretaker boss with Hartlepool at the end of last season following the sacking of Graeme Lee having been appointed, initially, as Lee’s assistant in December 2021.

The former defender, who made over 300 appearances across six years at the Suit Direct Stadium, left the club in the summer ahead of the appointment of Paul Hartley.