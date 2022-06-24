Hastie becomes manager Paul Hartley’s latest recruit as he continues to shape his squad ahead of the pre-season trip to Portugal next week.

Hastie arrives still with plenty of potential having been signed by Europa League finalists Rangers in 2019.

The 23-year-old struggled to convince ex-boss Steven Gerrard of his credentials however during his time at Ibrox and has not featured for the club since 2019.

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of Rangers midfielder Jake Hastie. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

In that time, Hastie has had several loan moves including a solid five month spell with Rotherham United in League One during the 2019/20 campaign.

Hastie scored in each of his first three games for the Millers including in a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland.

The Scotsman has since had time on-loan at Motherwell, Partick Thistle and Northern Irish side Linfield before now finally bringing his time at Ibrox to a close.

Hastie’s signing represents another move into the Scottish market from Hartley after agreeing deals for Reghan Tumilty, Mouhamed Niang and Euan Murray.

“This is an exciting move for me,” Hastie said.

“I'm ready to push on and help the team the best way I can. I've seen a lot of videos and pictures of the fans and I can see they create an unbelievable atmosphere. I can't wait to get started.”

And Pools boss Hartley is expecting his new signing to bring plenty of excitement next season in his new environment.

"We’re delighted to get Jake in. He’s someone I’ve seen a lot of.

"He needs a change of scenery. He’s still a young lad. He needs a home and somewhere where someone can believe him.

"He’s got real pace and is very good in one on one situations and I know he will bring a lot of excitement.”

Hastie can operate on either wing and could be seen as a potential replacement for Luke Molyneux who left the club for Doncaster Rovers after failing to reach an agreement over a new deal.