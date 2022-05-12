Joe Grey has become the latest man to commit his future to Hartlepool United after the club have taken up the option to extend his stay at the Suit Direct Arena.

Grey, who has played over 50 times for the club, will remain at Pools for at least another season - joining Killip, Tom Crawford and David Ferguson in renewing their deals ahead of next season.

Grey said: 'Delighted to be staying with Hartlepool for another year. I have obviously come through the youth system and I have had some great moments with the first team over the last two seasons. All of the lads have been great with me and we have a good, exciting group who really want to push on next season'.

Hartlepool are continuing their search for a new manager with former Middlesbrough boss Tony Mowbray the current bookies favourite.