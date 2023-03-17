Ndjoli has completed a move to Northern Premier League side Radcliffe with Clarke moving to Southern Central Premier League side Rushall Olympic until the end of the season.

Clarke has only been at the Suit Direct Stadium for a number of weeks after joining the club as a free agent in February under former manager Keith Curle.

The 38-year-old was brought in to add experience and depth to Hartlepool’s attacking options with Ndjoli struggling to feature.

Hartlepool United striker Mikael Ndjoli has joined non-league side Radcliffe on loan until the end of the season. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Ndjoli was one of 16 signings in the summer transfer window by Paul Hartley but has made just one appearance since October when coming off the bench in January's 2-1 defeat to Colchester United.

Ndjoli made just 11 appearances in total across all competitions, scoring twice against Harrogate Town in the EFL Trophy back in August.

Clarke made three appearances, all as a substitute, the last of which came in manager John Askey's first game in charge against Walsall.

And Askey has admitted, having had a chance to survey his squad, there are one or two players who will benefit from going out and getting games elsewhere between now and the end of the season.

Leon Clarke made just three appearances for Hartlepool United. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

“It’s something that, since I’ve come in, we’ve looked at within the squad and who needs games and Mika obviously hasn’t featured much,” Askey said with regards to Ndjoli’s exit.

“We have got quite a big squad so if Mika can go out and get some goals and get some confidence and show us what he can do, he can come back in with a bit more confidence and then it’s more competition for places then.”

Askey added: “There’s nothing worse than training every week and then you’re not playing or you’re not involved in the squad so hopefully he can go out and get some games because that’s what he needs.

“With having such a big squad there are players here who need games so we’re looking to get one or two out.”

