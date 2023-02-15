Hartlepool’s blank against Crewe was the 10th time this season they have failed to find the back of the net in the league with Curle now adding further reinforcements to his attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hartlepool boss revealed an unnamed player had been on trial with the club recently following the closing of the transfer window and that he was keen to add further options to his squad should the right players become available.

Leon Clarke has joined Hartlepool United on an incentive-based deal until the end of the season. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I spoke to the player’s agent and there’s interest from the player,” said Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now it’s down to the football club to find out if we can make the finances meet from both parties - what he requires as a wage and incentives and what we’re prepared to offer.”

That free agent has now been confirmed as Clarke after Curle revealed the former Sheffield United, Wolves, Bristol Rovers and Queen’s Park Rangers forward has joined on an incentive-based deal until the end of the season.

And Curle was quick to dismiss any concerns over Clarke’s age, admitting the experienced striker still has plenty to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve signed Leon. It got finalised today. People might say he’s 38-years-old but age is just a number. The lad looks after himself. He’s fit and he’s keen,” said Curle.

“I think I signed for Sheffield United in the Championship at the age of 37 and still understood the game. He knows what’s required.

“He’s got a good goalscoring record, the lad can score goals. He’s a physical presence and he is a presence. He understands the game and we’ve got an opportunity to partner strikers up front. I think they will enjoy playing with him.”

Curle added: “I know Leon. I had him as a player at QPR a few years ago. I like his personality. He’s still got that hunger and desire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s not coming here for a pay-cheque. He’s on a performance-related contract which means he scores goals, we win games and that’s how he earns his wages.

“I think that’s something a lot of first and second division clubs will be looking at, incentive-related pay for lower league clubs. I think that’s the way forward.”

Clarke last featured for Bristol Rovers where he made 11 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign after a hamstring injury picked up in their 1-0 defeat at Hartlepool saw him miss a large part of the season.

Clarke’s most prolific spell came for Coventry City 10 years ago when scoring 23 goals in 34 league appearances and Curle has been impressed by the striker in training recently, with the 38-year-old set to be available for selection against AFC Wimbledon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad