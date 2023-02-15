Keith Curle details why Hartlepool United have signed 38-year-old ex-Sheffield United and Bristol Rovers striker
Age is just a number as far as Keith Curle is concerned after the Hartlepool United boss confirmed the signing of 38-year-old free agent Leon Clarke.
Curle was speaking after Hartlepool slipped back into the bottom two of the League Two table following a 2-0 defeat against Crewe Alexandra after Jamie Sterry's early red card.
Hartlepool’s blank against Crewe was the 10th time this season they have failed to find the back of the net in the league with Curle now adding further reinforcements to his attack.
The Hartlepool boss revealed an unnamed player had been on trial with the club recently following the closing of the transfer window and that he was keen to add further options to his squad should the right players become available.
And Curle revealed negotiations were taking place following the 2-2 draw with Sutton United.
“I spoke to the player’s agent and there’s interest from the player,” said Curle.
“Now it’s down to the football club to find out if we can make the finances meet from both parties - what he requires as a wage and incentives and what we’re prepared to offer.”
That free agent has now been confirmed as Clarke after Curle revealed the former Sheffield United, Wolves, Bristol Rovers and Queen’s Park Rangers forward has joined on an incentive-based deal until the end of the season.
And Curle was quick to dismiss any concerns over Clarke’s age, admitting the experienced striker still has plenty to offer.
“We’ve signed Leon. It got finalised today. People might say he’s 38-years-old but age is just a number. The lad looks after himself. He’s fit and he’s keen,” said Curle.
“I think I signed for Sheffield United in the Championship at the age of 37 and still understood the game. He knows what’s required.
“He’s got a good goalscoring record, the lad can score goals. He’s a physical presence and he is a presence. He understands the game and we’ve got an opportunity to partner strikers up front. I think they will enjoy playing with him.”
Curle added: “I know Leon. I had him as a player at QPR a few years ago. I like his personality. He’s still got that hunger and desire.
“He’s not coming here for a pay-cheque. He’s on a performance-related contract which means he scores goals, we win games and that’s how he earns his wages.
“I think that’s something a lot of first and second division clubs will be looking at, incentive-related pay for lower league clubs. I think that’s the way forward.”
Clarke last featured for Bristol Rovers where he made 11 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign after a hamstring injury picked up in their 1-0 defeat at Hartlepool saw him miss a large part of the season.
Clarke’s most prolific spell came for Coventry City 10 years ago when scoring 23 goals in 34 league appearances and Curle has been impressed by the striker in training recently, with the 38-year-old set to be available for selection against AFC Wimbledon.
Clarke becomes the 15th signing made by Curle at Hartlepool after the short-term deals for free agent duo Theo Robinson and Christopher Missilou and the emergency loan deal for Alex Cairns prior to the transfer window where 11 new additions were made in January.