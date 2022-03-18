With just 10 games of the campaign remaining, and several Pools players out of contract in the summer, many players could well be playing for their future as Lee and his staff look to plan ahead for what is likely to be another season in League Two.

Pools’ fine form since the turn of the year has created a big enough gap between themselves and the bottom two for Lee to be able to discuss the prospect of league football once more with his players as they look to tie down members of the squad.

Luke Molyneux is one of those players locked in discussions with the club over a new deal.

Graeme Lee still has decisions to make regarding who he retains as part of his Hartlepool United squad. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But one player speculation continues to surround is midfielder Gavan Holohan with the Irishman’s contract also set to expire in the summer.

Holohan joined the club in 2019 and has made over 100 appearances on his way to becoming something of a fan favourite at the Suit Direct Stadium but has struggled to find a regular place in Lee’s side this season owing to a number of injury setbacks and a strong competition for places.

And Lee admits Holohan is one of a number of players he needs to make a decision on ahead of next season.

Isaac Fletcher is one of several midfielders vying for a spot in Graeme Lee's starting XI. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Gav is like quite a lot of them where their contract is up [at the end of the season] and at this moment in time I've got decisions to make regarding where we go and who we retain,” Lee told The Mail.

“Slowly but surely we’ll get there.

“It's not just Gav, there’s quite a few of the lads we’re trying to make decisions on.

“I want to make sure that we build on the foundation of what we’ve got in the club, we’ve got a lot of good players in the club, and we want to try and build on that.”

It means a number of players may have a point to prove over the final weeks of the season if they are to extend their stay at the Suit Direct Stadium beyond the summer with Lee setting a challenge for his squad in what is a fiercely competitive area of his team.

“There’s competition for places. There’s lads who have come in, the likes of Fletcher and people who’ve had to try and bide their time because the lads who were playing have been playing well and the results have been good so it’s the same with Gav,” explained Lee.

“I look at it everyday in training and then you look at the results and the games and if everyone’s doing the right things they’ve got a challenge and I’ve said that to all the players.

“I’ve spoken to Gav and Fletch that the challenge is there and it’s up to them to rise to the challenge.”

