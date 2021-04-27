The majority of Pools’ squad will be out of contract following the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign.

As it stands, Gavan Holohan, David Ferguson, Brad Young and Joe Grey are the only players to be confirmed by official club sources as contracted for next season, though The Mail understands that Pools do have extension options on a few more.

Dave Challinor’s side currently sit in the top three in the fifth tier and are likely to secure at least a play-off place in their final six games, with a first ever league title still a possibility.

Rhys Oates of Hartlepool United celebrates with team mates after putting his side 1-0 up during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Woking at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 20th March 2021. (Credit: Chris Booth | MI News)

The players – who have been the stars of Hartlepool’s memorable campaign so far – are playing for their futures, whether that be at Victoria Park or elsewhere.

And with little clarity regarding what division the club will be playing in next season, any new contract discussions have been ‘tentative’ at best as the full focus remains on Pools’ promotion push.

"We’re as actively as we can trying to sort things out for next season,” Challinor told The Mail.

“There are lots of variables in terms of the division and things like that. The players know where we are and we’ve had tentative conversations with a few of them.

"We want to keep as many of them together as possible but when you’re successful, other teams become interested in your players which is only natural.

"As much as it might be a bad thing, it’s a sign things are going well for us on the pitch.

"If we’re in a situation where none of the players had offers from anywhere else then I’d be worried about us keeping them.

“We’re not in a bad place and we’re looking to keep as much of this squad together as we can.

"There are players who still haven’t had the opportunity to play in front of any supporters so hopefully when they get the chance to do that at the back end of this year, the supporters let them know this is the place they should be regardless of what division we’re in.”

