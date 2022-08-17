Hartlepool United defender a doubt for Bradford City clash after ex-Kilmarnock man is forced off in Tranmere Rovers draw
Euan Murray could be a doubt for Hartlepool United’s weekend fixture with Bradford City after the defender was forced off at half-time in the goalless draw with Tranmere Rovers.
Murray was starting his fifth consecutive game for Pools following his summer arrival from Kilmarnock, but his night was cut short after the 28-year-old did not re-emerge after the break.
And Pools manager Paul Hartley has revealed the Scotsman had suffered a severe dead leg during the first half which meant he was unable to return for the second 45, with Pools reverting to a back four in Murray’s absence.
“We had to make a couple of changes with Muzza going off and Alex Lacey not feeling the best. So it was challenging for us, but I felt we were always comfortable at the back,” said Hartley.
“It was a dead leg,” he revealed of Murray’s injury.
“He came in and really stiffened up at half-time and couldn't sit down. He tried to go but was very, very sore.
“It’s too early to tell [if he’ll be fit to face Bradford].
“Hopefully he’ll be OK and get it rested and get it iced up and then we’ll see where we are.”
Pools were also without forward’s Joe Grey and Mikael Ndjoli, who have both missed every game so far this season having picked up injuries ahead of the season opener at Walsall.
Grey could be seen taking part in a series of exercises, as well as some ball work, ahead of the warm-up against Tranmere whilst Ndjoli was also completing a number of running drills.