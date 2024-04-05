Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 29-year-old has been with the club since 2020 and was in the National League team of the season when Pools were promoted the following year, registering 11 assists from left-back.

After making the step up to the Football League with consummate ease, the last two seasons have been more difficult for Ferguson as relegation back to the National League was followed by an ill-fated spell as captain.

However, the defender has still managed 42 appearances this term and says he's hoping he can stick with the club for another season.

"I love it here. I love the lads, I love the surroundings and the fans," he said.

"Whatever happens in the summer, if I stay or go, I've enjoyed my time.