Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson said he "wasn't thinking about going anywhere else" after signing a new deal to remain at Pools for a fifth season.

The full-back, who turns 30 next month, joined Pools in August 2020 from rivals York and made an immediate impact, featuring in the National League team of the season as his new side were promoted under Dave Challinor.

His second season in blue and white was also impressive as Pools acquitted themselves well on their return to the Football League.

Ferguson, who is closing in on 200 Pools appearances, scored a crucial goal against his former side Blackpool in the FA Cup third round, setting up a memorable trip to Premier League Crystal Palace.

The past two years have proved more challenging, with Pools relegated back to the National League before finishing an underwhelming 12th this term.

Ferguson has had to play in a number of different positions, being utilised as a centre-back, left-back and wing-back, while also having to contend with a succession of managerial changes.

He was made captain last summer but appeared to struggle with the weight of the armband and it was returned to Nicky Featherstone after he rejoined the club.

Even so, the 29-year-old still managed 46 appearances last season, has always attempted to maintain a relationship with the fanbase and started to get back to his best under Kevin Phillips.

New boss Darren Sarll also pointed to the fact that Ferguson, alongside fellow seasoned campaigner Nicky Featherstone, had played a big role in much of Pools' recent success and said the pair were an important part of the "club's heart".

After signing the new contract, Ferguson admitted he was delighted to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium.

"I'm buzzing," he said.

"That was my first thought come the end of the season, if I could stay.

"I wasn't thinking about going anywhere else, so I'm glad that it's all done and dusted now."

And the experienced defender said his connection to the club made it an easy decision to put pen to paper on a new deal.

He said: "It's just the feelings I have for the club.

"The fans have always welcomed me.

"I know that recent times haven't been too good, and they haven't had much to cheer about, but the first two years that I was here were great and I want those feelings back again.

"I want to achieve that while I'm here."

Ferguson added that his pride at representing Pools made it impossible to turn down the offer of a new contract, which is understood to be a one year deal.

"I want to represent every aspect of the club," he said.

"I'm proud to wear the blue and white shirt, I love playing in front of the fans, I love playing here.

"It's just the feeling I have, it's just a good feeling and I didn't want it to end.