Ferguson was one of two notable names missing from John Askey’s squad for their penultimate pre-season friendly, with striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe also left out – midfielder Kieran Wallace remains absent with a toe injury which is likely to see him miss the opening weeks of the new season.

Ferguson featured for the full 90 minutes in the 5-1 win over Redcar Athletic and looks set to be Hartlepool’s captain this season after the confirmation of Nicky Featherstone’s exit from the club.

Sweeney has reassured supporters, however, after Ferguson picked up a minor injury, he will be available for selection next week ahead of the opening day of the new National League season at Barnet.

David Ferguson will be fit for Hartlepool United's first game of the season against Barnet. Picture by FRANK REID

“Fergie is just a minor issue where he’ll miss a couple of days training, but he’ll be back next week,” said Sweeney.

Dieseruvwe is also likely to be fit, albeit he will be unavailable for selection for Askey in the club’s first game of the season as he serves a suspension for a red card picked up for FC Halifax Town in their penultimate game of the 2022-23 campaign.

Dieseruvwe received a straight red card within two minutes of coming off the bench in the fixture with Woking in April with that suspension carrying over into the new season with Hartlepool.

