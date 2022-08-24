Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sterry featured for little over an hour of pre-season in the opening fixture against Hibernian as part of the club’s warm weather training camp in Portugal before suffering a series of niggling setbacks.

The full-back was in line to make a return to face Lincoln City before a groin injury made him a doubt for the opening day trip to Walsall.

But after coming on as a substitute against the Saddlers, Sterry has not missed a minute of league action since.

Hartlepool United defender Jamie Sterry had a difficult pre-season with injury but admits he is close to full fitness after a run in Paul Hartley's starting line-up (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Pre-season wasn't the best for me. Obviously there were a few niggles,” admitted Sterry.

“I played against Hibs, played 45, came off and came back on the pitch which doesn't help.

“It can [affect you] but for me, as a player, I can deal with just training once a week and playing a game which is obviously good.

“But it was tough trying to get the fitness. I'm still trying to get the fitness out there.”

Jamie Sterry came off the bench in Hartlepool United's opening day defeat at Walsall. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sterry remains a key player for Pools with one year left on his current deal at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And the former Newcastle United man is one of just seven players remaining from the squad who secured their League Two status last season, with the 26-year-old accepting it has been a challenging summer given the upheaval at the club.

“It’s tough,” said Sterry.

“I’ve never been in it where it’s all new players, but we are working very, very hard on the training ground and it’ll just take a little bit of time.

“You can see on the pitch how hard we are working and it’ll come together.

“You learn with different managers,” Sterry added.

“But I’m really enjoying it. We have been working as hard as we can. We just need a bit more composure and to put the ball in the back of the net.”