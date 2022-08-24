Hartlepool United defender Jamie Sterry gives fitness update after troubled pre-season
Jamie Sterry admits he is nearing his full fitness after what was a troubled pre-season for the Hartlepool United defender.
Sterry featured for little over an hour of pre-season in the opening fixture against Hibernian as part of the club’s warm weather training camp in Portugal before suffering a series of niggling setbacks.
The full-back was in line to make a return to face Lincoln City before a groin injury made him a doubt for the opening day trip to Walsall.
But after coming on as a substitute against the Saddlers, Sterry has not missed a minute of league action since.
“Pre-season wasn't the best for me. Obviously there were a few niggles,” admitted Sterry.
“I played against Hibs, played 45, came off and came back on the pitch which doesn't help.
“It can [affect you] but for me, as a player, I can deal with just training once a week and playing a game which is obviously good.
“But it was tough trying to get the fitness. I'm still trying to get the fitness out there.”
Read More
Sterry remains a key player for Pools with one year left on his current deal at the Suit Direct Stadium.
And the former Newcastle United man is one of just seven players remaining from the squad who secured their League Two status last season, with the 26-year-old accepting it has been a challenging summer given the upheaval at the club.
“It’s tough,” said Sterry.
“I’ve never been in it where it’s all new players, but we are working very, very hard on the training ground and it’ll just take a little bit of time.
“You can see on the pitch how hard we are working and it’ll come together.
“You learn with different managers,” Sterry added.
“But I’m really enjoying it. We have been working as hard as we can. We just need a bit more composure and to put the ball in the back of the net.”
Sterry has made 79 appearances for Pools since arriving on an initial short-term deal from South Shields after his release from the Magpies in 2020.