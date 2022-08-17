Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Pools’ second straight stalemate at the Suit Direct Stadium having been forced to settle for a point against AFC Wimbledon recently.

Paul Hartley’s side were presented with a clear opening in the first half when Callum Cooke was able to find winger Jake Hastie, who had a clear run on goal, only to be denied by a big save from Tranmere goalkeeper Ross Doohan with Pools left to rue that missed opportunity as the game would end all square.

“I feel like its points dropped, especially after that first half,” said Sterry.

Jamie Sterry believes it was two points dropped for Hartlepool United against Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Hastie’s chance is massive - especially in this league. Whoever scores first has got a real good chance to win the game.

“You don’t really go at someone in the dressing room,” Sterry added of Hastie.

“You know yourself if you should score or shouldn't score.

“We’ve just got to keep the confidence high, and we need to try and get more men in the box and put the ball in the back of the net.

“We obviously worked on what they [Tranmere] like to do, but if you come here [as an away team] and take a point you’ll be very, very happy.”

But while Sterry, who is one of Pools’ longer serving players after joining the club almost two-years ago, was disappointed his side were unable to get all three points against the Merseysiders, the former Newcastle United man was pleased to have played his part in keeping a second clean sheet sheet in four league games.

Sterry made an admirable block to deny Josh Hawkes late in the game, with Pools forced to revert to a back four at half-time following an injury to Euan Murray.

“They’re all good lads,” Sterry said of his teammates in defence.