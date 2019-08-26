Hartlepool United defender Michael Raynes wants to make a statement against Wrexham on Bank Holiday Monday
Michael Raynes feels the Bank Holiday Monday clash against Wrexham at Victoria Park provides Hartlepool United with the perfect chance to kick-start their season after a slow start.
Pools go into the game (3pm kick-off) yet to win at The Vic having picked up just one victory in their opening six National League matches.
And defender Raynes feels it's a great opportunity for United to slowly put their early season frustrations behind them.
"It would be nice for us [to get a win], it's an ideal opportunity," he admitted.
"Wrexham are a very good side who have spent a lot of money again so it will be a tough game but anything can happen in this league, you look at the table and I don’t think anyone could have predicted it at the start.
"There’s a long way to go but what more of a statement to make than getting our first home win of the season against Wrexham this afternoon."
Hartlepool have conceded eight goals in three home matches so far this season as Raynes is desperate to show more defensive solidarity on home turf after keeping back to back clean sheets on the road.
"We need to be keeping more clean sheets if we want to achieve something," added the 31-year-old.
"From the front boys working their socks off to the midfielders winning second balls, everyone has to play their part so we were happy with that at Chorley as a group but we know we need to be taking our chances too."