Hartlepool United defender pictured back in training ahead of Lincoln City friendly

Pools host the League One side at the Suit Direct Stadium this weekend and are potentially short of defensive numbers with Murray recovering from a hamstring issue while midfielder Mouhamed Niang, who has been deputising in defence, went off during Tuesday’s win over Marske United with an ankle problem.

Murray is not expected to return to full training duties until Monday according to Pools boss Paul Hartley, but the club has released images of the Scottish defender being put through his paces with head of sports science Keith McGrath.

Murray was present at Mount Pleasant for Pools’ friendly success on Tuesday while full-back Jamie Sterry took part in fitness testing ahead of the game against the non-league side.

Euan Murray is a new signing at the Suit Direct Stadium. MI News & Sport Ltd