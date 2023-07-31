Lacey has been out of action for Hartlepool since early November when being forced off with a shoulder injury in the FA Cup first round tie with Solihull Moors.

The injury required Lacey to have surgery to help the problem which saw him miss the rest of the campaign as Pools slipped back into the National League.

The defender returned for pre-season duty with the rest of the squad and has been building up his match sharpness with the 30-year-old delighted to be back in contention for Askey’s side after featuring in the closing stages against Harrogate.

Alex Lacey is back in contention for Hartlepool United ahead of the new National League season following a lengthy spell out with injury. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

"It feels like a very long time since I last played but I’m really happy to be back out on the pitch again,” Lacey told BBC Radio Tees.

"It’s been frustrating having surgery and being out for so long watching the lads.

"It was a tough season for us last season so not being out there to be able to try and help is frustrating.

"There’s been a lot of hard work behind the scenes trying to get back to fitness and to get my body ready again for this season and it’s nice to be able to finally put on the shirt again.

Antony Sweeney was pleased to see Alex Lacey make his Hartlepool United return. Picture by FRANK REID

"Credit to the fitness staff and the medical staff,” he added.

"There’s been a lot of time spent in the gym trying to get the body back up to speed which can get a bit lonely at times.

"So for myself to be back with the boys training and be back on the pitch is what every footballer wants, and I think the time away makes you appreciate it more when you’re on the pitch as well.”

And Lacey is hoping his return to the side can coincide with a positive campaign as Pools look to bounce straight back to the Football League.

"This season I think we’ve got a much stronger squad, the depth is really there,” he said.

"We lost some big players who’ve been great players for Hartlepool in the past, but we’re very optimistic this season that we can really give a push for promotion, that’s got to be the aim for the squad and from my experience I think we can challenge at the top.”

Lacey’s return to the first team squad has not gone unnoticed by Antony Sweeney who was pleased the defender was able to feature ahead of the new National League season.

"He’s a great lad. He’s the type of lad that you want to do really well,” said Sweeney.

"The injury he had was a real tough one because it’s not his legs that won’t work, but you can’t get on the pitch because if you fall on it, your shoulder pops straight out. So it was a real frustrating one for him.