Hartlepool United extend deal with Sunderland youngster

Zak Johnson’s loan deal from Sunderland has officially been extended with the defender set to remain at Hartlepool United until January.
By Joe Ramage
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 09:33 BST
The Mail recently revealed Sunderland defender Johnson was set to extend his stay at Hartlepool with that deal now officially being agreed.

Johnson joined Pools on an initial one-month deal with a view to gaining first team experience at a senior level.

And after featuring six times for John Askey’s side within that period, Hartlepool have reached an official agreement with the Black Cats over Johnson who will now remain at the club until the New Year.

Hartlepool United have confirmed an extension to Zak Johnson's loan deal from Sunderland.
“I’m delighted to extend my loan with the club,” said Johnson.

"I’ve enjoyed my time at Pools so far and feel as though I’m developing well. I’ve enjoyed getting games under my belt and gaining experience in senior football, and hopefully we can start picking up some good results in the coming weeks.”

Johnson’s deal was subject to an injury picked up in the recent defeat at against Aldershot Town where the teenager was forced off with a groin issue.

But that injury is not set to keep the youngster out of action for too long after first team coach Antony Sweeney declared it as a ‘short-term’ issue.

"Zak’s is a minor issue as I’m led to believe,” said Sweeney. “He felt something in his groin – whether that’s something to keep him out for a long period, I don’t think it is. It might be days more than anything else.

"We’ll see how it settles and make a decision on when he’s involved in the squad but I think it’s a short-term more than a long-term.”

