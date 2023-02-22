Dodds has enjoyed a positive start to his time at the club after joining on a permanent deal from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has started in every fixture since his arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium - but that was a run which came to an end against Newport County after the defender picked up an injury in the closing stages of the club’s training session ahead of the meeting with the Exiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Dodds and Nicky Featherstone missed Hartlepool United's defeat against Newport County. MI News & Sport

And with the club’s Football League status continuing to remain vulnerable, the severity of Dodds’ injury could be significant.

“It’s a case of fingers crossed,” said Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everybody knows the emergence of Dan Dodds and the impact he has, not only on games but also in the changing room and with the supporters as well.

“He’s a spark and [today] we needed a spark.

Dan Dodds suffered a groin injury ahead of Hartlepool United's League Two fixture with Newport County. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

“Initially you have to let it settle down. We’re confident in Carl. He’ll make the right call and whether it needs a scan or whether he’s happy with his diagnosis but I’m the same as everybody else, I want Dan Dodds in my team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dodds was not the only player to miss Hartlepool's defeat with captain Nicky Featherstone also not involved in the match day squad.

Featherstone has been a regular since his return from ankle ligament damage earlier in the season but has found himself being substituted by Curle in games in recent weeks.

But the Hartlepool boss has confirmed Featherstone could return for the weekend fixture with Walsall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s had a bit of a niggling groin and hip problem,” Curle told The Mail.

“Since I first came in I don’t think Nicky has missed a training session. He’s been playing with it, managing it, and it’s just a case of trying to take him out of it just to give him that two or three days.