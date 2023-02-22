Hartlepool United face nervous wait over fitness of ex-Middlesbrough defender as Keith Curle provides Nicky Featherstone update
Hartlepool United face a nervous wait over the fitness of Dan Dodds after the defender pulled-up in training with a groin injury.
Dodds has enjoyed a positive start to his time at the club after joining on a permanent deal from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window.
The 22-year-old has started in every fixture since his arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium - but that was a run which came to an end against Newport County after the defender picked up an injury in the closing stages of the club’s training session ahead of the meeting with the Exiles.
Dodds’ injury, coupled with Jamie Sterry’s suspension, meant Keith Curle started left-back David Ferguson at right-back as Hartlepool fell to a stoppage time defeat against Newport.
And with the club’s Football League status continuing to remain vulnerable, the severity of Dodds’ injury could be significant.
“It’s a case of fingers crossed,” said Curle.
“Everybody knows the emergence of Dan Dodds and the impact he has, not only on games but also in the changing room and with the supporters as well.
“He’s a spark and [today] we needed a spark.
“Initially you have to let it settle down. We’re confident in Carl. He’ll make the right call and whether it needs a scan or whether he’s happy with his diagnosis but I’m the same as everybody else, I want Dan Dodds in my team.”
Dodds was not the only player to miss Hartlepool's defeat with captain Nicky Featherstone also not involved in the match day squad.
Featherstone has been a regular since his return from ankle ligament damage earlier in the season but has found himself being substituted by Curle in games in recent weeks.
But the Hartlepool boss has confirmed Featherstone could return for the weekend fixture with Walsall.
“He’s had a bit of a niggling groin and hip problem,” Curle told The Mail.
“Since I first came in I don’t think Nicky has missed a training session. He’s been playing with it, managing it, and it’s just a case of trying to take him out of it just to give him that two or three days.
“Now it’s a case of can we get him back up to speed and in a position where he’s able to play?”