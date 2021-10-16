Timi Odusina comes back into the side in place of Luke Hendrie, Joe Grey has been handed his first EFL start in place of the injured Luke Molyneux and Reagan Ogle will also make his full league debut for the club in place of Mark Shelton.

There is also a spot for Gavan Holohan on the bench after six weeks out with a groin injury.

The line-up had many speculating the formation Pools would be playing.

David Ferguson celebrates scoring for Pools.

Pools XI: Killip; Francis-Angol, Byrne, Odusina; Ferguson, Sterry, Featherstone, Ogle; Daly, Grey, Goodwin

Subs: Mitchell, Shelton, Cullen, Jones, Hendrie, Fondop, Holohan

Here’s how fans reacted to the team…

Jonny Miller: “5-4-1? Ogle on the right?”

@Watsoncullen97: “Ogle centre mid?”

@BenMccann33: “I reckon 442 with Sterry and Ferguson wingers.”

@MrDonBall: “442? Sterry RB, ZFA LB, Ogle RM and Ferguson LM?”

@Scififootball: “As much as he's got mistakes in him I like Odusina - he was rock solid in the playoffs. Looks like he's been selected by choice ahead of Hendrie, hopefully a good sign that he's been performing well in training. Interesting choice to put Ferguson in midfield as well.”

@leck_rob: “Looks to me like Ogle, Featherstone and Daly across the middle and Ferguson in the left Wing back role.”

@middler63: “Brilliant to see Joe Grey make his first Football League start.”

@douggyhufc: “The Joe Grey show begins.”

@HornseyCameron: “Joe Grey some talent.”

