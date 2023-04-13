Sterry missed Easter Monday’s draw with Stevenage after coming off at half-time in the win over Grimsby Town on Good Friday with a groin problem.

Askey had confessed after the win at Blundell Park he hoped Sterry’s absence would only be for days as opposed to weeks, something which was echoed by first team coach Antony Sweeney following Monday’s draw.

“Hopefully it’s only days. It’s one of those where it’s still quite an acute injury,” Sweeney had said.

Jamie Sterry could be available for Hartlepool United's trip to Newport County. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"We’ve got a good medical staff in place who will try and put him through his paces and do everything possible to try and get him fit and well as quickly as possible because we need Jamie.

"A fit and healthy Jamie Sterry is an asset to us as a football club, but we’ve got to be mindful that we don’t rush him back too soon and put him out for the season.”

And it seems as though it could be positive news for Pools with Askey suggesting the 27-year-old could make the trip to South Wales.

Hartlepool United defender Peter Hartley continues to struggle with concussion. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We’re hoping so,” said Askey.

"I thought we missed Jamie a little bit [against Stevenage]. Fingers crossed that he comes through training.”

Askey will continue to be without centre-back Peter Hartley as an option with the Hartlepool boss revealing the 35-year-old is still struggling with concussion following an incident during the 3-3 draw with Walsall a number of weeks ago.