Although he did not manage to register his name on the scoresheet, after a low-key start, the trialist who featured on the wing for Paul Hartley’s side impressed against the non-league outfit and had a hand in a number of the six goals Pools did notch at the weekend.

As is common with most clubs at this stage of the year, unsigned players will join and take part in training and friendly fixtures in order to impress enough for a new contract and, while tougher tests will be sure to come, the trialist in question made a solid first impression for Pools.

But just who was that man in question?

Ex-Portsmouth and Tranmere Rovers midfielder Ben Tollitt featured for Hartlepool United against Billingham Synthonia. Picture by FRANK REID

The answer is 27-year-old wide-man Ben Tollitt, formerly of Portsmouth, Tranmere Rovers and Blackpool.

Tollitt is without a club having been released by National League North side AFC Fylde in May.

The former Everton youth star has had trouble with injuries in the earlier stages of his career with a number of knee issues keeping him out of action for almost 18-months at one point following his exit from Fratton Park in 2016.

But having enjoyed a decent season at non-league level relatively unscathed, Tollitt is now hoping to find a new club back in the Football League.

Ben Tollitt made a decent account of himself in Hartlepool United's pre-season victory over Billingham Synthonia. Picture by FRANK REID

And that club could be Pools following a decent showing against Billingham Synthonia.

Tollitt linked up well with full-back David Ferguson, with much of Pools’ play in the opening 45 minutes coming down that left hand side.

The 27-year-old played a part in a couple of the goals scored in the first half including Tom Crawford’s where Tollitt himself was unfortunate not to score when his curling effort was saved.

The winger showed decent pace and some nice, controlled, touches throughout and perhaps most importantly he completed the full 90 minutes.

Pools have already had one trialist involved in pre-season with Portuguese midfielder Joaquim Domingos featuring in the 2-0 defeat to Hibernian in Portugal, with boss Hartley suggesting the 22-year-old was only there to help out a squad low on numbers.