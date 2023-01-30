Grey was a surprise omission from Keith Curle’s squad to face Colchester at the Suit Direct Stadium after failing a fitness test to be involved.

Grey had started in three of Hartlepool’s four league games in January - coming on as a substitute in the other against Carlisle United, as well as appearing in the FA Cup third round tie against Stoke City, as the youngster has seen his involvement increase in recent weeks.

Grey’s first league start of the season came on New Year’s Day in the 3-3 draw with Harrogate Town and Curle is hopeful the youngster will be available for selection again soon.

Joe Grey missed Hartlepool United's defeat to Colchester United at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“He did his back. He pulled up in training because his back has gone into spasm,” Curle told The Mail.

“He woke up feeling a little bit better but wasn’t available for selection.

“He’s had a history with back issues, I think he had a stress fracture when he was growing up with the amount of games he played, but we’ve identified it is just a spasm, there’s nothing mechanically wrong.”

Grey was sent for a CT scan in March 2021 in relation to a stress issue with his back as he missed the second half of the promotion winning campaign under previous manager Dave Challinor.

Mikael Ndjoli made his first Hartlepool United appearance since October's defeat against Salford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The 19-year-old, who signed his first professional deal with Hartlepool in 2020, has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract after penning a new three-year deal last summer.

Grey will be assessed again ahead of the trip to Doncaster Rovers as Hartlepool look to bounce back from what was a disappointing afternoon against Colchester.

Grey’s absence led to a return to the match day squad for Mikael Ndjoli for the first time since early December and he would come on for his first appearance since October.

“We had 18 available professionals. What I won’t do is not fill the bench if I’ve got players available,” said Curle.

