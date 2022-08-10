Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ndjoli picked up a hamstring injury after the pre-season draw with Sunderland, in which he made his first appearance for Pools as a substitute.

Ndjoli, along with forward Joe Grey, missed Pools’ season opener at Walsall with neither available for the goalless draw with AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.

The former Aldershot Town and Kilmarnock man is closer to a return than Grey, having taken part in some light running prior to the draw with Wimbledon at the Suit Direct Stadium, but Hartley admits tonight’s tie may come too soon for the 23-year-old.

Joe Grey will miss the trip to Blackburn Rovers with the Hartlepool United forward set to be sidelined for a number of weeks. Picture by FRANK REID

“No, he's probably another week behind,” Hartley told The Mail.

“He’s stepping up his work, but he’s still got a lot to do.

“We’ll assess them but they looked OK,” Hartley added on the rest of his squad.

“I didn't hear of them complaining or moaning to the physio, so they looked OK and we’ll get them ready for another tough game on Wednesday night.”

Hartlepool United's trip to Ewood Park may come too soon for Mikael Ndjoli. Picture by Martin Swinney

Pools could be without Grey for a number of weeks however after Hartley revealed the 19-year-old has been struggling with a calf issue.

Grey received a scan on the injury last week with the results being worse than initially hoped.