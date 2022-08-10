Ndjoli picked up a hamstring injury after the pre-season draw with Sunderland, in which he made his first appearance for Pools as a substitute.
Ndjoli, along with forward Joe Grey, missed Pools’ season opener at Walsall with neither available for the goalless draw with AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.
The former Aldershot Town and Kilmarnock man is closer to a return than Grey, having taken part in some light running prior to the draw with Wimbledon at the Suit Direct Stadium, but Hartley admits tonight’s tie may come too soon for the 23-year-old.
“No, he's probably another week behind,” Hartley told The Mail.
“He’s stepping up his work, but he’s still got a lot to do.
“We’ll assess them but they looked OK,” Hartley added on the rest of his squad.
“I didn't hear of them complaining or moaning to the physio, so they looked OK and we’ll get them ready for another tough game on Wednesday night.”
Pools could be without Grey for a number of weeks however after Hartley revealed the 19-year-old has been struggling with a calf issue.
Grey received a scan on the injury last week with the results being worse than initially hoped.
Hartley has hinted there could be several changes to his starting XI at Ewood Park as he looks to juggle the early season fixture schedule.