Sylla became the 14th addition at the Suit Direct Stadium this summer after signing a one-year deal with the club following his exit from Aldershot Town.

The midfielder was missing from Hartley's squad as Pools earned their first point of the season in a goalless draw with AFC Wimbledon at the weekend with Hartley revealing he did not want to risk injury to the 28-year-old having recently joined the club, while also suggesting the Frenchman could be in contention to face Blackburn this evening.

“He’s not played a lot, and I didn’t want to just throw him into something where he might end up picking an injury up,” Hartley explained to The Mail.

Mohamad Sylla could make his Hartlepool United debut against Blackburn Rovers. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)