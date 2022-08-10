Sylla became the 14th addition at the Suit Direct Stadium this summer after signing a one-year deal with the club following his exit from Aldershot Town.
The midfielder was missing from Hartley's squad as Pools earned their first point of the season in a goalless draw with AFC Wimbledon at the weekend with Hartley revealing he did not want to risk injury to the 28-year-old having recently joined the club, while also suggesting the Frenchman could be in contention to face Blackburn this evening.
“He’s not played a lot, and I didn’t want to just throw him into something where he might end up picking an injury up,” Hartley explained to The Mail.
“He did a little bit of work before the game, and he’ll do some more work, but he’ll be in contention for Wednesday.”