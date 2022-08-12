Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools travel to Sixfields in search of their first win of the season after being held to a goalless draw with AFC Wimbledon a week ago.

A Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Blackburn Rovers followed in midweek, with Hartley making seven changes to his side at Ewood Park.

Both Grey and Ndjoli have yet to feature this season with Grey picking up a calf injury ahead of the trip to Walsall on the opening day of the season while Ndjoli suffered a hamstring setback.

Mohamad Sylla is expected to be in contention for Hartlpeool United as they face Northampton Town at Sixfields. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Both had been sent for scans last week with Ndjoli believed to be closer to a return to full fitness, but Pools boss Hartley has revealed Grey has now also returned to some form of training.

“Joe had his first day back in today, but he won’t be in the squad,” said Hartley.

“Mika will be looking to train with the group at some point next week. So that’s a positive thing, we’ve still got players to come back in.

“Then if we can add a couple to the group we’re going to be looking strong.”

Joe Grey made a return to light training for Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

Of those seven changes made at Ewood Park in midweek included a debut for midfielder Mohamad Sylla, who joined on a one-year deal after leaving Aldershot Town at the end of the season.

But despite the 28-year-old being forced off in the closing stages of Pools’ 4-0 defeat, Hartley believes the Frenchman will be in contention at Sixfields with defender Alex Lacey also set to be involved after being rested in Lancashire.

“He’s fine, he’s OK,” Hartley said of Sylla.

“As I said [the other night], he’s not done a lot of work over the last couple of months. He’s not played a lot of pre-season games, I think he’s played in a couple back home in France, so it was mainly a cramp thing, but he’s trained well this morning.

“Alex is fine. He was mainly rested just because he’d been dealing with a little niggle.