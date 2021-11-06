Hartlepool United interim boss Antony Sweeney reveals gripe with Wycombe penalty in FA Cup draw
There were mixed emotions for Hartlepool United interim manager Antony Sweeney following a 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup first round at Victoria Park.
Pools twice led the game through Mark Cullen and Luke Molyneux only for Chris Forino Joe Jacobson find the net to force a replay for The Chairboys.
Following the match, Sweeney said: “If you paid for a ticket, you got value for money.
"I think we started quite slowly in difficult conditions but grew into the game. The goal just before half-time was scored at a good time and gave us momentum heading into the second half.
"We scored two good goals but disappointed with the goals we conceded. Matty Daly has got match winning ability and does really well to show good feet to slid Culls [Mark Cullen] through and he does what he says he does best. A good goal but we concede a really poor goal not long after that.”
Forino equalised with a close range header in the second half before Molyneux equalised just minutes later.
“Character and determination are two words we used before the game,” Sweeney added.
“I didn't envisage the changes Wycombe made but their style didn't change and I asked the team to defend the area just in front of the 18-yard box because if we do that we'll win the game.
"We didn't do that for their [first] goal but the reaction to it was excellent and our second goal was a really good goal. On another day other opportunities may have gone in.”
Wycombe’s second equaliser saw goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell concede a penalty with 17-minutes remaining that Jacobson converted.
“It's one of those where I think Jono has clashed into him and if it was at the other end we'd be screaming for a penalty so I've got no real complaints,” Sweeney admitted.
“My biggest gripe is if the referee was unsure, why did he go to someone who was three times as far away as he was and ask the linesman about it.
"That's my gripe because it feels like there was some guesswork, even if they came to the right decision.”