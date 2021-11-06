Story of the day: Hartlepool United 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers – League One side twice come from behind to force FA Cup replay
Hartlepool United were held to a 2-2 draw at Victoria Park by League One Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 5:04 pm
Pools twice led through Mark Cullen and Luke Molyneux only for a Chris Forino header and Joe Jacobson penalty see The Chairboys force a first round replay.
The draw does mean Pools are still in the hat for Monday night’s second round draw.
FULL-TIME: Hartlepool United 2 (Cullen 45+1, Molyneux 65) Wycombe Wanderers 2 (Forino 63, Jacobson pen 74)
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 18:02
- Pools XI: Mitchell; Ogle (Odusina 90), Byrne, Liddle, Hendrie, Ferguson; Featherstone, Daly, Holohan (Shelton 77); Molyneux, Cullen (Grey 77)
- Pools subs: Boyes, Odusina, Francis-Angol, Shelton, Jones, Crawford, Grey, Fondop, Goodwin
- Pools bookings: Daly (71)
- Wycombe XI: Przybek; Jacobson, Gape (Mehmeti 70), Wheeler, Thompson, Vokes (Hanlan 84), Kai Kai (Scowen 70), Horgan (De Barr 90), Obita, McCarthy, Forino
- Wycombe subs: Hanlan, Mehmeti, Scowen, De Barr, Pendlebury, Parsons
- Wycombe bookings: Jacobson (69), Obita (83)
- Referee: Darren Drysdale
- Attendance: 4,271 (186 Wycombe)
Today’s coverage has now concluded
Antony Sweeney on today’s draw
Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Full-time: Pools 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers - we go to a replay
Four minutes added time here
Second change for Pools - Joe Grey replaces Mark Cullen
First change for Pools - Holohan is replaced by Shelton
GOAL! Jacobson levels from the spot after Mitchell fouled in the area
PENALTY TO WYCOMBE!
GOAAAAAL!!!!!! MOLYNEUX RESTORES THE LEAD!
Daly does brilliantly to pull the ball back for Molyneux to hit first time into the back of the net from 10-yards. Great work. 2-1
