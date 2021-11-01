Hartlepool United issue firm stance on Dave Challinor following approach from Stockport County – Hatters reportedly 'increasingly confident' of landing number one manager target
Hartlepool United have responded to the growing speculation surrounding manager Dave Challinor and the vacant position at Stockport County.
Challinor emerged as the clear favourite to replace Simon Rusk at Edgeley Park with betting suspended at one stage on Sunday afternoon.
The Pools boss added fuel to the fire following his side’s 5-0 defeat at Leyton Orientby suggesting there was more news to come rather than playing the speculation down.
According to reports in Stockport, The Hatters are growing ‘increasingly confident’ of securing Challinor’s services and hope to make an appointment in the coming days.
But Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh has since confirmed via BBC Radio Tees Sport that the club have refused Stockport’s approach after they requested permission to speak with Challinor.
This stance puts the onus on Challinor and whether he wants to drop back down to the National League.
He remains under contract at Victoria Park until 2024 after agreeing a new deal in September.