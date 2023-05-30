Hartlepool United loan striker completes permanent move to Scottish Championship side

Hamilton spent the season on loan at the Suit Direct Stadium after arriving from Livingston last summer under previous manager Paul Hartley.

The 22-year-old made 38 appearances in total, scoring four times, before making his return to Scottish football.

Hartlepool did hold an option to buy the young striker on a permanent basis themselves, something which manager John Askey addressed to The Mail recently when suggesting the club would need to consider the deal.

"I’m not 100 per cent sure what the clause is. I think there’s a transfer fee involved so we’ll need to have a look at that,” said Askey.

"But you’re dropping down a level so you’re asking: is he somebody, at that level, who would score goals? That’s what we’ve got to have a look at."

The decision was, however, for Hartlepool not to make the move for Hamilton who has, instead, secured himself a three-year deal with Raith following a number of loan spells away from Livingston.

"I’m absolutely buzzing to be here. When I spoke to John [Potter], the director of football, I was delighted to get this done and I’m looking forward to it,” said Hamilton.

Jack Hamilton has joined Raith Rovers following his loan spell with Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"There’s been a few mentions [about moving to Raith in the past] but I’ve been on loan quite a few times now so I’m buzzing to be here permanently and get away from the loan market.

"It’s great to get a three-year deal, the club obviously rate me highly so I’m just hoping to repay the fans and the club.”

Hamilton added on his experience in the Football League with Hartlepool: “There’s a lot of physicality, to be honest. There’s a lot of big boys down in League Two.

“Most of the centre-halves are over 6ft 5in so it’s been a tough shift but it was a good loan experience – albeit the season didn’t go to plan.

Jack Hamilton scored his first goal for Hartlepool United in the FA Cup first round draw with Solihull Moors. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

"I feel like I’ve definitely developed more and got better so I’ll take that into next season.

"I don’t really want to say there’s a certain level where you can finish your development. If you just keep on pushing and working hard every day then you never know where it can take you.”

Raith missed out on landing Hamilton last season when the striker opted for a move to Hartlepool but he now makes the switch, ending a six-year spell with Livingston, for a nominal fee with a sell-on clause.

Jack Hamilton made 38 appearances for Hartlepool United during his loan spell from Livingston. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Livingston boss David Martindale said: “I think this is a great move for Jack. I honestly believe Jack has to go out and find a new home where he can concentrate on his football and get back to doing what Jack does best – scoring goals.

“Jack was coming to the end of his contract next season and coming out of compensation. I felt it was important that the football club was compensated in some way for the opportunity it gave Jack all those years ago.

“He is heading to a league where he has a proven track record and if Jack can go out and score the goals in the Championship that we all know he can, it will be a great move for all parties.”

