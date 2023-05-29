Askey released a message to supporters recently to assure plans are being put into motion behind the scenes at the Suit Direct Stadium ahead of what is set to be an important summer for the club as they look to bounce back from the hurt of relegation from the Football League.

A number of players have already said their goodbyes to the club following relegation with Askey set to reshape his squad over the coming weeks ahead of the players return for pre-season duty in early July.

But the Hartlepool United boss does not expect there to be much change from a staff perspective with Askey keen to highlight the synergy between his current staff members since being appointed by the club in February.

Hartlepool United manager John Askey and assistant Mark Goodlad pictured at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Askey is flanked by assistant Mark Goodlad with Antony Sweeney heavily involved in the first team coaching set-up alongside goalkeeping coach Kyle Letheren, whilst sporting director Darren Kelly will work alongside Askey over the summer when it comes to player recruitment.

"The staff have been brilliant so there’s no need to change anything,” Askey told The Mail.

"Tony does a really good job. He’s been invaluable since I’ve come in and he’s got the club at heart.

John Askey has highlighted the significant role of Hartlepool United first team coach Antony Sweeney. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)