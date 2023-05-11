Hamilton arrived on loan last summer under previous manager Paul Hartley after the 22-year-old had enjoyed a series of impressive loan spells across Scottish League One and the Scottish Championship with the likes of East Fife and Arbroath.

Hamilton was brought in with the idea of continuing his development before, potentially, turning the move into a permanent one this summer.

The young striker has found his first taste of the Football League challenging, however, with just four goals in 38 appearances across all competitions this season, 21 of those as a starter.

Hamilton started just one game since January for Hartlepool until Askey restored him to the starting line-up for the final two games of the season against Barrow, where he scored, and Stockport County after stating he wanted to field players who wanted to play for the club.

But Hamilton’s appearance at Edgeley Park is set to be his final for the club before returning to Livingston with Askey unsure as to whether the club will take up the option to bring the young striker back for their National League campaign.

"We’ve got to look at it,” Askey told The Mail.

Jack Hamilton is set to return to Livingston with his Hartlepool United loan spell coming to an end. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

"I’m not 100 per cent sure what the clause is. I think there’s a transfer fee involved so we’ll need to have a look at that.

"But you’re dropping down a level so you’re asking: is he somebody, at that level, who would score goals? That’s what we’ve got to have a look at.

"Will he fit into how we want to play? I think we do need more pace throughout the side, especially up top so we can go in behind teams.

"But while I’ve been in, Jack has trained well and when he’s gone on he’s given his all.”

Jack Hamilton scored his final goal for Hartlepool United in the win over Barrow at the Suit Direct Stadium. The club has the option to make his move a permanent one in the summer. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

