Hartlepool have been dealing with an array of injuries in recent weeks with up to eight players out as Curle has had to shuffle his squad around to fill in at unnatural positions - a trend which continued in the FA Cup first round replay with Solihull.

In the absence of Alex Lacey, Rollin Menayese and Mouhamed Niang, David Ferguson has had to cover at centre-back, Ferguson himself not long back from an injury, while Jamie Sterry, Mark Shelton and Tom Crawford are all sidelined.

Keith Curle has suggested loan striker Jack Hamilton picked up a knock in the FA Cup replay with Solihull Moors. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Curle may have feared the worst when striker Josh Umerah was forced off early after a blow to the head from goalkeeper Louie Moulden before admitting the 25-year-old should avoid the need to undergo a concussion protocol.

“I don’t think so, I’m hoping not,” revealed Curle.

But the Pools boss did confirm Umerah’s partner, Hamilton, who only returned from a month-long layoff in the initial tie with Solihull earlier this month, did suffer an knock in the penalty shootout success over the National League side and will need to be assessed ahead of the trip to Barrow, but that he remains hopeful there will be some players available again.

Curle told The Mail: “Jack has had a knock on his ankle but we’re hoping that settles down.

