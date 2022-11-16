Reghan Tumilty scored a minute from time to cancel out Ryan Barnett’s opener for Solihull Moors to force extra time and, in the end, a penalty shootout where Hartlepool were successful.

Joe Grey scored the winning penalty after the National League side missed their first two spot kicks through Kyle Storer and Josh Kelly.

Things might have been different, however, were it not for an incredible performance from Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip, who bounced back from his mistake at Stevenage with a match winning display as he pulled off a string of outstanding saves before saving Kelly’s weak spot kick.

Hartlepool United Interim manager Keith Curle was disappointed despite his side advancing into the second round of the FA Cup. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And interim manager Curle has hinted at his disappointment in his side, particularly in the first half, after admitting they were ‘too safe’ in their play.

“It was a slow start. We were disappointed, angry and frustrated that the players had to get themselves out of their shell,” said Curle.

“We looked a yard short. We looked flat. We needed a spark and we needed somebody to be that spark and we didn’t have it. Everybody played safe and playing safe when we’ve got the ball caused us problems because we weren’t sharp enough. We ended up like mannequins and got played around.

“It’s frustrating, but the pleasing thing, as a coach, is getting a reaction out of the players and I thought we finished the game well and we finished the extra time reasonably well, even though we needed the goalkeeper to be on song.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curle added on progression to the next round: “You take the positives out of it but I don't want to start games like that. There’s a tempo I want to play at and there’s an extra yard we need from the players.

“I don't like players playing in safety mode when we’re in possession of the ball. We played in front of them and just played square passes. Too many times everybody just stood watching the man with the ball.