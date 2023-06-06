Oduor becomes the Bantams’ first signing of the summer after penning a three-year deal with the club following his release by Barnsley.

Oduor spent the first half of the 2022-23 season on loan with Hartlepool after arriving on transfer deadline day last summer under Paul Hartley.

The 23-year-old made 14 appearances in all competitions for the club before his season-long loan was cut short by Keith Curle after he struggled to establish himself in the Hartlepool line-up having featured in a variety of positions due to injuries elsewhere.

Former Hartlepool United loanee Clarke Oduor has completed a permanent move to Bradford City. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

The former Leeds United youngster returned to Oakwell early in the January window but was unable to force his way into Michael Duff's Tykes side who made it all the way to the League One play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday.

Oduor, it was confirmed, was released by Barnsley following their play-off final defeat but has wasted little time in securing himself a new club after completing a free transfer to Bradford ahead of the new League Two campaign.

Oduor joins Luke Hendrie and Timi Odusina at Valley Parade as players who have recently featured at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“I am excited. This is a huge club with a great fanbase, so I cannot wait to get going,” said Oduor.

Clarke Oduor celebrated his only goal for Hartlepool United in the 2-1 defeat to Swindon Town. (Credit: Dave Peters | Prime Media | MI News)

“I am here to hopefully help us get back up the leagues. It is a three-year contract, so I am just looking forward to kicking on here.

“I signed for Barnsley four years ago and have a decent level of experience. It has been good to go out on loan and find a little bit more out about the league, so I feel I am ready to enjoy my time here.

“My game is about excitement. I like to get on the ball a lot and make things happen, creating chances for myself and my team-mates. That is what I am all about.

“Hopefully, I can get the fans off their seats. It is a fresh start for me, something new. It feels good and I cannot wait to meet the lads and get going.”

City manager Mark Hughes said of Oduor’s arrival: “We are delighted to have secured the services of Clarke as our first new signing of the summer.

“He is a versatile, dynamic player who will bring a lot of different attributes to our squad, having already amassed a great deal of experience at both club and international level at a young age.

“His time at Barnsley playing in both the Championship and League One, coupled with an impressive spell at Hartlepool last season, shows the threat he carries as well as his ability to play at a higher level.

“We are looking forward to having him meet up with the rest of the squad, and I hope you will join me in wishing him a warm welcome to Bradford City.”