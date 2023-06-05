Dixon spent two years with the Whites and arrives, potentially, as a key signing for Askey in what has become a problem area for Hartlepool United this summer.

With Jakub Stolarczyk returning to Leicester City, and both Ben Killip and Patrick Boyes opting against new deals, a goalkeeper became a prime target for Askey.

But just what are Hartlepool getting with Dixon?

The 29-year-old failed to register an appearance when on loan with the club almost a decade ago so we caught up with Dan Barnes from The Bolton News for the inside track on Hartlepool’s new goalkeeper.

What are your initial thoughts on Joel Dixon’s move to Hartlepool?

I think it’s a good move for Dixon. He needs to get back to playing regular football and build his confidence back up after losing his place in the team at Bolton. He is also a good character and will have a positive impact on the squad.

Joel Dixon has joined Hartlepool United following his Bolton Wanderers release. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Did it surprise you he was released by Bolton and, equally, does it surprise you he has dropped down to the National League?

His Bolton release did seem inevitable as the season went on. He had a decent run in the team during the 2021-22 campaign but, ultimately, League One seemed to be a step too far for him.

His last appearance came in the 3-2 victory at Bristol Rovers on the final day of the regular season.

He lost his place to the impressive James Trafford – why was that?

Joel Dixon started his career with Sunderland and had loan spells with Hartlepool United and Gateshead. (Photo by Chris BrunskillGetty Images)

Dixon had made a few errors and Trafford came straight into the team following his loan move from Manchester City. It was a bit of a risk at the time – the youngster had just been through a tough loan spell at Accrington.

But Trafford got off to a terrific start at Bolton and became virtually ‘undroppable’ from that point.

What are some of his strengths and weaknesses?

Dixon is generally good with his feet, which is a trait Ian Evatt values in his goalkeepers. However, he did let a few errors creep into his game, such as the wayward pass against Hartlepool in the Papa Johns Trophy in January 2022.

Dixon has proven that he is a good shot-stopper on his day, but his positioning did let him down a few times during his Bolton career.

Do you feel this is a good move by Hartlepool?

I think it could prove to be a smart bit of business from Hartlepool and would imagine he will be first-choice next season.

His experience from winning the National League at Barrow could be crucial as Askey’s side aim to bounce back from relegation.

How would you summarise his two years with Bolton?

There were positive signs at times but Dixon, ultimately, failed to establish himself at Bolton.

Evatt had a lot of belief in the goalkeeper from their time together at Barrow, but he allowed too many errors to creep into his game. He was also unfortunate to be competing with Trafford, who looks destined for big things, over the past 18 months.