Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 29-year-old loanee has returned to Bradford City after suffering a hamstring injury during the 3-2 victory against Altrincham last week.

He had enjoyed a successful return to the side after missing eight games at the end of last year while nursing thigh and hip ailments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hendrie’s presence coincided with a gradual improvement in Pools’s form and he began all National League five games during Kevin Phillips’s unbeaten start as head coach.

Hartlepool United loanee Luke Hendrie has returned to Bradford City after suffering a hamstring injury.

That run ended at the sixth time of asking with a 2-1 defeat to Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Pools confirmed in a Monday statement: “Hartlepool United are saddened to confirm Luke Hendrie is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury.

“Hendrie was forced off early on Tuesday night against Altrincham and, after undergoing scans, he is expected to be out for the rest of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The defender has returned to parent club Bradford City as he completes his rehabilitation process.

“We thank Luke for his efforts this season and wish him well in his recovery.”

Hendrie, the son of former Newcastle United and Middlesbrough forward John Hendrie, has played 36 times for Pools across three spells.

He initially signed on loan from Burnley during the 2015-16 season and penned a permanent deal at the start of the 2021-22 campaign before joining Bradford City, where his father made a name for himself as a flying winger in the 1980s, the following January.