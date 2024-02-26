News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United loanee Luke Hendrie's season looks to be over as he returns to Bradford City following hamstring injury

Defender Luke Hendrie may well have played his last game for Hartlepool United.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 26th Feb 2024, 16:38 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 16:47 GMT
The 29-year-old loanee has returned to Bradford City after suffering a hamstring injury during the 3-2 victory against Altrincham last week.

He had enjoyed a successful return to the side after missing eight games at the end of last year while nursing thigh and hip ailments.

Hendrie’s presence coincided with a gradual improvement in Pools’s form and he began all National League five games during Kevin Phillips’s unbeaten start as head coach.

Hartlepool United loanee Luke Hendrie has returned to Bradford City after suffering a hamstring injury.Hartlepool United loanee Luke Hendrie has returned to Bradford City after suffering a hamstring injury.
That run ended at the sixth time of asking with a 2-1 defeat to Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Pools confirmed in a Monday statement: “Hartlepool United are saddened to confirm Luke Hendrie is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury.

“Hendrie was forced off early on Tuesday night against Altrincham and, after undergoing scans, he is expected to be out for the rest of the campaign.

“The defender has returned to parent club Bradford City as he completes his rehabilitation process.

“We thank Luke for his efforts this season and wish him well in his recovery.”

Hendrie, the son of former Newcastle United and Middlesbrough forward John Hendrie, has played 36 times for Pools across three spells.

He initially signed on loan from Burnley during the 2015-16 season and penned a permanent deal at the start of the 2021-22 campaign before joining Bradford City, where his father made a name for himself as a flying winger in the 1980s, the following January.

