Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll has confirmed that Pools turned down an invitation to compete in the inaugural National League Cup.

The unveiling of the new competition, which will see 16 National League clubs take on 16 Premier League 2 sides, has divided opinion.

The top 14 finishers in last season's National League as well as the two teams - Sutton and Forest Green - who were relegated from League Two were invited to take part.

However, Barnet, Eastleigh, Solihull Moors and Southend have all declined the chance to enter.

Pools were invited to take part in the inaugural National League Cup but Sarll confirmed his side have declined to participate.

The competition is unlikely to have fans turning up at the Prestige Group Stadium in their droves and, as such, could mean it ends up costing Pools money to compete.

Other objections raised by the various clubs who refused to participate included the increased risk of injuries, the potential need to sign more players to cope with the additional matches, the negligible financial reward, the already demanding fixture schedule as well as the fact National League sides were not consulted.

And Sarll confirmed that Pools had decided not to take part in the divisive competition.

"We were approached but we decided we didn't want to be involved," he said.

"What is the benefit?

"If there's a financial benefit, then Darren Sarll gets told that we're doing it, there's no discussion, that's the business of football.

"Is there a benefit to it in terms of football? I don't think so.

"We can't arrange reserve games to give our players extra minutes during the week, so why would we add another three or four games? Seriously, why?

"You look at some of the EFL Trophy games and the stadiums are at, what, 15 per cent capacity.

"It costs more than that to get the ground open, it's crazy.

"When you rounded all of the decimals up, nothing ever came to one and there was no reason to do it.

"I think the club has made a brilliant decision - if other teams want to do it, then good on them and good luck to them."