Pools finished 12th following an up-and-down first season back in the National League and there was still time for more drama after the campaign drew to a close, with Kevin Phillips leaving after just three months in charge.

The club wasted little time in swooping to acquire the services of Sarll, who boasts an almost 40 per cent win record from well over 300 games in management.

The 41-year-old steered Stevenage to survival in League One during his first managerial role and has since led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs.

The new Pools boss is relishing the challenge after his appointment was announced on Saturday morning.

Most recently, Sarll spent 18 months in charge at Woking, leading the Cards to the play-offs following a successful first season before departing in November after a disappointing start to the new campaign that saw the club threatened with relegation.

Renowned as somewhat no-nonsense, while also having a good reputation for promoting young players having worked as a youth team and academy coach at the likes of Brentford and Watford, Sarll told the club website he was determined to create a winning mentality and build a team that supporters can be proud of.

"I'm really excited," he said.

"To be presented with this opportunity by the board was far, far too good to turn down.

"This club gives me, and I think this town and this team, the best possible chance of reentering the Football League.

"It gives us all a chance of some more success. I really believe that.

"When you recognise Hartlepool United, you recognise it as a brilliant club.

"The opportunity and the challenge is a great one, an absolute great one.