Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor contemplates changes for Bradford City trip

Pools will be looking to bounce back from Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at Salford City and pick up their first away win of the season at the seventh attempt.

They face a Bradford side who sit 10th in the table having drawn 2-2 with Bristol Rovers at Valley Parade on Saturday.

The Bantams are unbeaten at home in the league so far this season and sit level on points with Pools after 12 games, boasting a superior goal difference.

Dave Challinor, Hartlepool United Manager seen during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Salford City and Hartlepool United at Moor Lane, Salford on Saturday 16th October 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor didn’t refrain from criticising his players following Saturday’s defeat at The Peninsula Stadium last time out.

He will be expecting a reaction tonight but has played down the suggestion he could be making wholesale changes in order to get a result.

“It’s easy to jump in and say there will be loads of changes after a disappointing result,” Challinor told The Mail. “We’ll go there with a plan to try and win the game and try and think what personnel fits best for us to be able to do that.

"Whether we make changes or not, we’ll have a conversation around that and make a decision around how we’re going to go and what is the best way to go about things.”

After selling over 1,000 away tickets at Salford, Pools are expecting another bumper away attendance this evening with the club requesting more tickets after selling out at 700 on Monday.

