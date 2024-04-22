Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pools are set to embark on a busy summer full of outgoings and incomings, with a host of players expected to depart within the next week or so and Phillips expressing his desire to bring in “six or seven” new permanent signings as well as a handful of loans.

Together with newly-appointed chief scout Ronnie Moore, head of football Joe Monks and the vastly experienced Lennie Lawrence, Pools will be looking to make the most of their long list of contacts as they bid to build a squad capable of pushing for promotion in the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Pools will likely look far and wide to secure the best talent this summer, Phillips retains legendary status just down the road at Sunderland, where he scored 134 times in 239 appearances, winning the European Golden Shoe after bagging 30 Premier League goals in a single season.

Phillips said he'd like to make the most of his links with Sunderland as well as building relationships with other big sides in the area.

Pools have always had a good relationship with neighbours Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Sunderland, although it still feels like there is room to make more out of the connection with the trio of northern powerhouses.

Pools often take on Middlesbrough and Sunderland in pre-season, while defender Zak Johnson spent four months on loan from the Black Cats earlier this season and versatile 21-year-old Terrell Agyemang enjoyed two temporary stints at the Suit Direct from Boro.

With Phillips widely regarded as one of Sunderland’s greatest ever players and Pools likely to look to make use of the loan market to supplement their squad, the boss admits he will try to take advantage of his connections to the Stadium of Light.

"I think it’s important,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I tried to do it when I was at South Shields, I think it’s hugely important that you build relationships with your local clubs.

"It’s something that we are looking at, and with my connections to Sunderland, it’s a chance to make the most of it.

"I’m always cautious about bringing young players, under-23s, into this environment, I don’t think you can have too many.

"For me, you need players that have experience of the National League or the Football League.