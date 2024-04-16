Here’s a look at some of the areas Phillips might be targeting:
1. A goalkeeper
Neither Pete Jameson nor Joel Dixon have managed to nail down the number one spot since the pair were signed last summer to replace the much-maligned Ben Killip. Although Middlesbrough-born Dixon has played the lion's share of games, the 30-year-old has looked low on confidence and has fallen out of favour in recent weeks. However, the former Bolton and Barrow man has another year on his contract and so could be set to remain at the Suit Direct for another season. That leaves a question mark over Pete Jameson, who has been outstanding since his return to the side last month and, with his contract up at parent club Harrogate, professed his desire to earn a new deal in the North East. Pools could stick with him, or opt for a clean slate and look elsewhere. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Cover at left-back
When he's playing with confidence, that aren't many better left-backs in the National League than David Ferguson. However, the former York full-back has had to play 45 games this season and there were one or two periods when it looked like he'd benefit from a rest. Although Kieran Burton could be back in the fold when he returns from Chester, Brody Paterson's seemingly imminent departure means Pools could use more cover on the left side of defence. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Some pace, energy and dynamism in midfield
There are some who might suggest that the futures of all three of Pools' regular midfield trio are up for debate. Despite a mistake on Saturday, skipper Nicky Featherstone has had another excellent season and provides a calmness and composure that was conspicuous by its absence until his return in October. Likewise, Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke are capable footballers, but none of them provide Phillips with much pace in the engine room. A genuine runner of the Mo Sylla - albeit without the attitude - or Gus Mafuta mould would surely benefit those around him and help Pools win the ball back more often. Photo: Frank Reid and Mark Fletcher
4. Another attacking-midfielder
It's hard to tell whether Callum Cooke will remain at the club next season or not. Whether he stays or goes, Pools could use someone else capable of creating chances and scoring goals. Supporters don't have to cast their minds too far back to be reminded of just how much of an impact a genuine goalscorer in midfield can make after Dan Kemp almost fired Pools to safety last season. Cooke scored his sixth goal of the season against Maidenhead last week but his tireless running often negates his attacking threat and so Phillips could look to secure the services of another number 10, either to replace or support him. Photo: Mark Fletcher
