1 . A goalkeeper

Neither Pete Jameson nor Joel Dixon have managed to nail down the number one spot since the pair were signed last summer to replace the much-maligned Ben Killip. Although Middlesbrough-born Dixon has played the lion's share of games, the 30-year-old has looked low on confidence and has fallen out of favour in recent weeks. However, the former Bolton and Barrow man has another year on his contract and so could be set to remain at the Suit Direct for another season. That leaves a question mark over Pete Jameson, who has been outstanding since his return to the side last month and, with his contract up at parent club Harrogate, professed his desire to earn a new deal in the North East. Pools could stick with him, or opt for a clean slate and look elsewhere. Photo: Frank Reid