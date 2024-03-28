Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pools could hardly have a more difficult couple of games ahead of them but will need to get over any Gateshead-related hangover as quickly as possible, with just five points separating themselves and the National League relegation zone.

On Friday, Pools will welcome a Halifax side who have played themselves into play-off contention after seven wins in their last eight while on Monday they will travel to Rochdale, who have taken 10 points from the last 12 available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Phillips knows that two more defeats, which would extend his side's winless run to seven matches, would drag them right back into the relegation conversation.

Phillips and his captain both feel Pools have the necessary belief to recover from Tuesday's 7-1 thrashing at the hands of local rivals Gateshead.

So, in spite of heading into the weekend off the back of the club's worst defeat in almost three decades, Phillips has stressed the importance of his players maintaining belief in themselves.

"100 per cent the belief is still there, we can't let 45 minutes of football derail our season," he said.

"If that happens, it'll tell me a lot about the squad - we can't let that happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe, with the experience we've got in the squad, it won't happen."

And skipper Nicky Featherstone shared his manager's faith, insisting that the mood in the squad is not too downbeat.

He said: "There has to be belief.

"The gaffer is a positive person. He'll be hurting but he'll get the group together.

"Other than the Gateshead result, we've been pretty much in every game since the gaffer took over.