Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips and captain Nicky Featherstone insist Pools still believe in themselves despite worst defeat in 28 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pools could hardly have a more difficult couple of games ahead of them but will need to get over any Gateshead-related hangover as quickly as possible, with just five points separating themselves and the National League relegation zone.
On Friday, Pools will welcome a Halifax side who have played themselves into play-off contention after seven wins in their last eight while on Monday they will travel to Rochdale, who have taken 10 points from the last 12 available.
And Phillips knows that two more defeats, which would extend his side's winless run to seven matches, would drag them right back into the relegation conversation.
So, in spite of heading into the weekend off the back of the club's worst defeat in almost three decades, Phillips has stressed the importance of his players maintaining belief in themselves.
"100 per cent the belief is still there, we can't let 45 minutes of football derail our season," he said.
"If that happens, it'll tell me a lot about the squad - we can't let that happen.
"I believe, with the experience we've got in the squad, it won't happen."
And skipper Nicky Featherstone shared his manager's faith, insisting that the mood in the squad is not too downbeat.
He said: "There has to be belief.
"The gaffer is a positive person. He'll be hurting but he'll get the group together.
"Other than the Gateshead result, we've been pretty much in every game since the gaffer took over.
"A defeat of that magnitude can be damaging but we know we're capable of winning football matches in this league."