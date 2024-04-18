Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips confirms Pools set to finalise retained list next week
Pools have a number of players who still have another year on their contracts, as well as a handful who are likely to be offered new deals, but there are also set to be a number of departures.
A turbulent season sees Pools sitting 14th in the National League with just one more game, Saturday's trip to Dorking, to go.
Phillips has often expressed his desire to rebuild his squad this summer with the aim of challenging for promotion next term.
And supporters will know more about the former Sunderland striker's plans next week after Phillips confirmed this year's released and retained list is imminent.
"That happens next week," he said.
"I don't think it was right to do it before the last game because we are literally down to the bare bones.
"I can't afford to have people going into the game on Saturday and potentially being disappointed that they aren't going to be here next season.
"The conversations will happen next week, it'll happen pretty quickly, and then it's time to move on targets that we're already identifying for next season.
"My work really starts then."
