Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips impressed with midfield trio after making slight adjustment for win over Aldershot Town
Pools have tended to play with two sitting-midfielders but Phillips pushed Tom Crawford further forward for the visit of the play-off chasing Shots, leaving skipper Nicky Featherstone to screen the back four alone.
And the midfield triumvirate of Featherstone, Crawford and Callum Cooke impressed against a Shots side that have one of the most sought-after midfielders in the National League in Josh Stokes, who has scored 18 goals while on loan from Bristol City.
Featherstone, typically, read the game well and kept Pools ticking over while Crawford and Cooke delivered an all-action display, with the pair making a difference to their team in both a defensive and attacking sense.
Phillips admitted he made the subtle change to help his side get on the front foot and the Pools boss was pleased with how the tactical tweak played out.
"We wanted to take the game to them, we're the home team," he said.
"They're a good side, so we didn't want to just sit in there and let them dictate the game.
"We pushed Crawfs (Tom Crawford) on a bit to try and press them and force mistakes.
"It's also about sending the right message. The midfielders set the tone and we wanted the two wide lads to make more runs in behind and to create space for Cooky (Callum Cooke).
"I thought that happened. Cooky, in the first half especially, was very good today.
"They're good players. Crawfs gets kicked and smacked every week but he just gets up, Feaths (Nicky Featherstone) is a seven or eight out of 10 every week and Cooky's got that creativity.
"We saw good performances from every individual today - and that's all I can ask for."