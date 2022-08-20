Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooke ended a three-year spell with Bradford City in the summer after Hughes opted against handing the 25-year-old a new deal at Valley Parade.

Cooke made over 100 appearances in the claret and amber colours of the West Yorkshire side in total, but will be looking to get one over his old club, and manager, when they visit the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday.

The midfielder was one of the stand out performers for the Bantams the last time they visited Pools back in March, after laying on both goals for Hughes’ side in a 2-0 victory.

Callum Cooke has worked under both Paul Hartley and Mark Hughes. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Cooke was able to learn a lot from Hughes, despite their time together lasting little under three months, and, although his Pools career remains in its infancy, the midfielder admits the similarities between Hughes and Hartley are striking.

Both Hartley and Hughes enjoyed success as players, each experiencing the Champions League and international stage, while both have also enjoyed success in management with Cooke suggesting Saturday’s contest will be between two ‘winners’ in the dugout.

“They’re very, very similar,” Cooke told The Mail recently.

“You can see they both have winning mentalities and different qualities. I like the way the gaffer thinks about football in terms of the way he wants us to play - in my opinion it’s the right way.

Paul Hartley enjoyed success as a player and as a manager in Scotland before moving to Hartlepool United. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

“But they’re both winners and that’s the kind of mentality that I like.

“There’s a lot of clubs in this division with a lot of stature like Bradford with a big stadium and big surroundings,” Cooke added.

“But the gaffer has played at a really high level. He’s a winner. He’s played in the big stadiums in the Champions League as well and he knows all about it, so I’m sure he’ll have us all raring to go when we do go up against the likes of the Bradford’s or the Swindon’s.”

Cooke has had to ease his way into his Hartlepool career following his Bradford exit.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes remains a legend of the game for his exploits as a player and has enjoyed success as a manager. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Speaking to The Mail last month, the midfielder revealed he was disappointed his time at Valley Parade came to an end, although he wasn’t surprised by the decision made by Hughes.

“Yes and no,” said Cooke.

“I wasn’t in the team towards the back end of the season which, obviously for me, was very frustrating and it was something new to me.

“But I have no bad blood towards Bradford. They’ve given me three very good years there.

“It’s a great football club, just like Hartlepool is. But times change, you’ve got to move on and you’ve just got to accept it.”

And move on Cooke has, as he returned to his native North East where he admits to being pleasantly surprised by what he has seen at Pools so far.

“I’ve been very pleased with the whole set-up,” he said.

“I didn’t want to come to a team that I thought was going to struggle and where it would be a long 10-11 months, so I've been pleasantly surprised with everything about the set-up.