The 22-year-old midfielder from France was brought to Hartlepool on trial by manager John Askey and made an instant impact in the pre-season win over Middlesbrough.

Having been released from a two-year spell at Burnley, and failing to extend his short-term stay at Accrington Stanley last season, Mancini was left without a club this summer.

But the midfielder took up the opportunity to prove himself at the Suit Direct Stadium and was rewarded with a permanent deal ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Anthony Mancini has impressed fro Hartlepool United in pre-season. Picture by FRANK REID

Mancini caught the eye against Middlesbrough, registering an assist to his name, before scoring his first goal against Harrogate Town.

The Frenchman saved the best for last in pre-season, however, after scoring twice in as many minutes against Sunderland as Pools swept aside the Black Cats.

It’s led to many anticipating the importance Mancini could hold within the team this season as Askey looks to plot a way back to the Football League for his side.

And Mancini is looking forward to getting down to business, with Pools making the trip to Barnet to begin the new campaign.

"I'm very excited because friendly games are not league games,” Mancini told BBC Radio Tees.

"I think we have had a very good pre-season and I want to see how it will go into the season. I am excited to start."

The midfielder added: “As a player when you play well and you’re hearing the crowd around you, you know you’re doing well.

"But you just have to keep focused. The support has been really, really good. They impressed me.

"It’s always nice to have good supporters to keep pushing us. If we have a good game it's because they are supporting us.

"But the most important thing is the squad, which is very good because everyone is close together. I’m not thinking about individually, it’s about collectively.”

That relationship with supporters will only continue to grow for Mancini, however, should he be able to carry his pre-season form into the National League campaign.

And being able to provide goals and assists from midfield is what manager Askey is encouraging the Frenchman to do this season.

"He wants me to make a difference, to play high up the pitch in the pockets and to be around the strikers making runs forward,” said Mancini.