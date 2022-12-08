It’s no secret Curle has had something of an injury crisis to deal with in recent months since his initial appointment at the club in September.

Injuries to key players, in key areas of the pitch, have meant Curle has had to shuffle his pack on numerous occasions with players playing out of position whilst players from the club’s academy have been utilised to make up the squad numbers on the bench.

One of those players who has been missing for a large portion of Curle’s time in charge is midfielder Niang who suffered a concussion in Curle’s first game against Gillingham before picking up a hamstring injury upon his return in the defeat at Swindon Town.

Mouhamed Niang is likely to miss Hartlepool United's trip to Crawley Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Niang was recently upbeat about nearing his return to full fitness having not required surgery for the injury, but Friday’s trip to the Broadfield Stadium to face Crawley looks likely to come too soon for the 23-year-old, although Curle has suggested the numbers in the physio room are dwindling.

“He’s out and he’s on his next level of training,” Curle said of Niang.

“He’s on the pathway but not quite game ready just yet, I don’t think.

Jamie Sterry is one of a number of key players Hartlepool United have been missing in recent weeks. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We’ve got players coming closer and closer to being made available. We’ve still got a couple of players where we’ll have to wait another period of time and by that time, when they come back in to be available, the transfer window will be open whereby the opportunity widens again.”

Curle added: “The treatment room is relatively quiet as in daily hands on treatment by the physio. They’re all being handed over to Keith, the strength and conditioning coach, so they’re all on their journey of returning to playing protocols which means they’re all field based.