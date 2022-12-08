Curle believes the commitment of both himself, and the club, suggests the board are supportive of his desire to rebuild the squad but first and foremost Pools must look to put points on the board in what is a crucial run of fixtures starting at Crawley Town.

Curle’s side make the long trip south on Friday before games with Newport County and Boxing Day's clash at Rochdale as they look to climb off the bottom of the League Two table.

Keith Curle to consider changes for Hartlepool United's trip to Crawley Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“They're all massive games but they’re not just massive games for us as a football club, they’re massive games for the players,” Curle told The Mail.

“They need to start putting in performances they’re proud of, that they deem acceptable, because at the minute it’s not acceptable.

“We’ve got the same players that are going to roll out next Friday. It’s the same players who put in a performance last week that got us through to the next round of the cup but that’s where we’re at at the minute, one week on, one week off.

“We’re looking for a level of consistency and that level of consistency at the minute is to make less mistakes. But I know I've got the same players to work with for the next five games and I've got to get the best out of them.”

Keith Curle described Hartlepool United's defeat against Stockport County as unacceptable. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But after their humiliating defeat against Stockport, Curle admits he may look at other options within his squad as those with injuries start to return to full fitness and make themselves available.

“That’s the conundrum I need to deal with and sometimes it means we might need to change things around weekly, but out of choice rather than necessity,” said Curle.

