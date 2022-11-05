Keith Curle’s side face National League Solihull in the first round of the FA Cup and it is another significant afternoon for the club’s academy as the interim boss has included three youth players in his squad.

Stephenson, who has featured in each of the last two League Two match day squads, against Salford City and Grimsby Town, is joined by academy stars Joe Kitching and Campbell Darcy. Darcy captained the Hartlepool academy side against Accrington Stanley in the FA youth cup in midweek, while both Stephenson and Kitching featured.

Stephenson picked up a red card as Pools fell to a 3-2 defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium but continues in Curle’s first team squad.

Louis Stephenson features for the third straight game in Hartlepool United's first team squad. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)