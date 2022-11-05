Hartlepool United name academy trio on the bench for Solihull Moors FA Cup tie
Louis Stephenson is one of three academy stars named in the Hartlepool United squad to face Solihull Moors in the FA Cup.
Keith Curle’s side face National League Solihull in the first round of the FA Cup and it is another significant afternoon for the club’s academy as the interim boss has included three youth players in his squad.
Stephenson, who has featured in each of the last two League Two match day squads, against Salford City and Grimsby Town, is joined by academy stars Joe Kitching and Campbell Darcy. Darcy captained the Hartlepool academy side against Accrington Stanley in the FA youth cup in midweek, while both Stephenson and Kitching featured.
Stephenson picked up a red card as Pools fell to a 3-2 defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium but continues in Curle’s first team squad.
The academy trio complete a youthful bench for Hartlepool in the FA Cup with the average age of the eight outfield players totalling little over 19-years-old.