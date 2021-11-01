Hartlepool United news: Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle men linked with Stockport County job alongside Dave Challinor

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor.

Pools’ League Two rivals Scunthorpe United have sacked Neil Cox with an ex-Middlesbrough defender taking temporary charge.

Meanwhile, Dave Challinor has been linked with a move to Stockport Town.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the stories you may have missed today:

Dave Challinor continues to be linked with the Stockport County job despite recent comments by the club’s chairman.

Indeed, the Pools’ manager is a 2/1 favorite with Bet Victor to take the job at the National League club.

But Hartlepool United have responded to the growing speculation surrounding manager Dave Challinor and the vacant position at Stockport County.

The Pools boss added fuel to the fire following his side’s 5-0 defeat at Leyton Orient by suggesting there was more news to come rather than playing the speculation down.

According to reports in Stockport, The Hatters are growing ‘increasingly confident’ of securing Challinor’s services and hope to make an appointment in the coming days.

Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh has since confirmed via BBC Radio Tees Sport that the club have refused Stockport’s approach.

Michael Appleton (8/1) and Michael Flynn (8/1) are also thought to be in contention.

Ex-Newcastle United man Joey Barton (16/1) and former Sunderland manager Chris Coleman (25/1) are also in the conversation.

